Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:35 AM
Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

TOKYO, Sept 4: Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday.
Suga said Friday he will not run for his ruling party's leadership, effectively ending his tenure and throwing wide open the race for the next premier.
The shock decision after just a year in office comes with Suga's approval ratings at an all-time low over his government's handling of the response to the pandemic.
And it suggests a possible return to political instability for Japan, which cycled through prime ministers regularly before the lengthy tenure of Suga's predecessor Shinzo Abe.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

