Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:34 AM
NZ Covid outbreak claims first death in six months

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

WELLINGTON, Sept 4: New Zealand recorded its first Covid-related death in six months Saturday, but health authorities said there were signs the outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant was coming under control.
A woman in her 90s, who had underlying health conditions and could not receive a ventilator or intensive care support, died in an Auckland hospital on Friday night.
She is the 27th person to die with Covid-19 in New Zealand and the first recorded since February 16 this year.
Authorities said the woman was a household contact of a person who had already tested positive for the virus in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city with a population of around 1.7 million.
New Zealand has been battling a coronavirus outbreak since the first locally transmitted case in six months was detected in mid-August, thrusting the country of five million into lockdown.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

