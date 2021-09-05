Wenger calls for World Cup every two years

PARIS, SEPT 4: Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has called for the World Cup to be held every two years in an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe published on Friday.

The 71-year-old Frenchman, who is now director of development at FIFA, also called for a single annual period of international qualifiers in a global football calendar.

"The principle would be a grouping of qualifiers every year, and at the end of the season a major competition, World Cup or continental championship," said Wenger.

"Between the two qualifying windows, the player would stay in his club all year round. "There must be less of a mix in the calendar between the periods of club football and periods of international football, and therefore fewer transcontinental trips for the players, for example." -AFP









