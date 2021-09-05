Video
Home Sports

Tri-Nation football in Kyrgyzstan

Bangladesh to apply different technique against Palestine

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team having practice at Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on Saturday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh and Palestine national football teams are engaging in a match of Tri-Nation football in Kyrgyzstan today (Sunday) at 8:30 pm at Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek. Boys are planning to apply a different technique in the match.
Bangladesh team skipper Jamal Bhuiyan, in a video message, said, "Tomorrow (Sunday), we are going to face Palestine in our first match. We have seen their match against Kyrgyzstan already and learned about their strength and weakness. We have discussed all that with our coaches and decided about game plans for our match. We are going to play the match with a new technique and if it goes well we will continue that in future."
This talented skipper said, "The matches we are going to play against Kyrgyzstan and Palestine will help us prepare for the SAFF Championship. We do not have much time at hand before that event. We have less than one month before SAFF Championship. Therefore time is very precious and we will have to utilise the time in developing tactics and identify the issues we will have to work on as well."
Bangladesh faced Palestine twice in recent years and lost both matches. In the 2018 Bangabandhu Gold Cup, Bangladesh lost the semi-final match to Palestine by 2-0 in Cox's Bazar. In the 2020 edition, the host lost it to the same opponent by the same margin in the group round.
In the meantime, Palestine began the Tri-National football event with a 1-0 defeat to host Kirgizstan. Now, will the Jamal boys be able to alter the history and win the match against this opponent?


