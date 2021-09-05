Rajshahi, Magura move to semifinals

Rajshahi and Magura districts stormed into the semifinals from group B of the JFA U-14 National Woman's Football Championship eliminating their respective rivals in the group phase matches held today at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.

In the day's first match, Rajshahi district blanked Khulna district by 4-0 goals with Shonkranti, Archona, Tahmina and Kernafuli scored one goal each for Rajshahi in the 16th, 19th, 44th and 45th minutes respectively.

Earlier, in the group first match, host Rajshahi district registered an overwhelming 6-0 goals victory over Faridpur district.

In the day's second match, Rima slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Magura district dumped Faridpur district by 8-0 goals.

Apart from Rima's hat-trick with four goals in the 32nd, 39th, 50th and 62nd minutes, Sonia supported her with two goals in the 40th and 56th minutes while Arpita added the other one goal for Magura in the 30th minute. Pujari of Faridpur district scored a suicidal goal in the 69th minute of the match.

Earlier, in the group first match, Magura district crushed Khulna district also by the same identical margin of 8-0 goals. -BSS







