Govt working relentlessly to preserve vulture: Minister

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said the government was working relentlessly to preserve vultures as they contribute a lot to protecting the environment.

However, conservation of vultures and other wildlife is difficult for the government alone.

Therefore, individuals dedicated to the conservation of nature and wildlife and scientists have to work diligently from their respective positions to protect vultures, he said.

He said the government will provide recognition and necessary financial assistance to vulture conservation individuals and organizations.

The Minister for Environment and Forests said this while addressing a webinar organized by the Forest Department on the occasion of International Vulture Awareness Day on Saturday from the official residence in Dhaka.

Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal and Additional Secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun addressed the webinar as the special guests.

Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury, Chief Conservator of Forests, Enam Ul Haq, Founder of Bangladesh Bird Club, Mukid Majumder Babu, Chairman of Nature and Life Foundation, Dr. SM Iqbal, President of Bangladesh Biodiversity Conservation Federation, Rakibul Amin, Country Representative of International Union for Conservation of Nature in Bangladesh and Molla Rezaul Karim of Wildlife and Nature Conservation spoke as a panelists on the occasion.

ABM Sarwar Alam, Program Manager, IUCN, presented the keynote address at the webinar.

Referring to various initiatives taken by the government for the conservation of vultures, the minister said in January this year, the government banned the harmful drug ketoprofen for vultures, which has set an example in the world in protecting vultures.

The cabinet also directed that other harmful drugs such as fluconazole and aceclofenac should not be allowed in our country. Safe medicine for vultures Meloxicam has been suggested for use in infected animals.

"The milestone we achieved in 2010 by banning diclofenac, a harmful drug for vultures nationwide, is also seen as a model for the global conservation community," he said. He said 'Bangladesh National Vulture Conservation Committee' has been formed for vulture conservation. In 2014, two regions of the country were declared as safe areas for vultures.

In 2015, two feeding stations were set up at the Rema-Kalenga Wildlife Sanctuary in Habiganj and the Sundarbans to meet the demand for extra food during the vulture breeding season.