Wirt filed challenging legality of putting convict in death cell

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) challenging the legality of putting the convict in a condemned cell before the death sentence is finanlised by the judicial and administrative forums.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir on Thursday filed the writ petition on behalf of three convicts-Zillur Rahman of Satkania now in the death cell of Chattogram Central Jail, Md Abdul Bashir of Derai in Sunamganj, now in death cell of Sylhet Central Jail and Md Shah Alam od Dighinala in Khagrachhari, now in death cell of Cumilla Central Jail-seeking necessary directives to transfer the convicts by special management until the writ petition was disposed of.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M. Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md. Mostafizur Rahman may hear on the writ petition today as it was included in the cause list of the bench.

The convict's separate death references and appeals are pending with the HC; therefore, they were kept in the condemned cell of the jail, said lawyer Shishir Manir.

"When a lower court awarded death sentence to a person he was immediately taken to the condemned cell after receiving the judgment. A condemned cell is a small room where a death-row convict is kept."

The convict has to stay in the condemned cell for years until the case is disposed of though he may later be acquitted from the charge after examining by the HC, he added.

In the writ petition, they prayed to the HC to issue a rule asking the respondents why putting the convict in a condemned cell as death row convicts before finalisation of the death sentence by the judicial and administrative forums would not be declared unlawful.

Secretary of Security Services Division of the Home Ministry, Secretary of Law and Justice Division of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, Inspector General of Police, Inspector General of Prison, Senior Jail Superintendent of Chattagram, Sylhet and Cumilla were made respondents in the writ petition.

It also requested the HC to ask the IG prison to submit a report showing the number of death row convicts, the number of death cells, general arrangement in a death cell and the available facilities of the death row convicts in the prison of the country.

A report was annexed with the writ petition published in a newspaper that stated that there were 775 death references and appeals which are now pending with the HC for hearing.

The HC is now hearing on the death reference and appeals of 2015 and 2016, if the process is continuing in the same manner reference and appeals of the ongoing year will be heard in 2026. In the writ petition, it is stated that after the pronouncement of the death sentence by a trial court, as many as four new windows open up one after another.

According to Section 374 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), if a lower court awards the death penalty, the verdict is examined by the HC for confirmation of the punishment.

Then the convict can file an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict. The convict may come also with a petition of review to the Appellate Division to review its earlier decision.

Moreover, there is scope for making mercy petition to the Hon'ble President of Bangladesh under Article 49 of the constitution.

After exhausting all these forums, a sentence of death reaches its finality and becomes executable.









