‘Continue movement’, Fakhrul quotes Khaleda as saying

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia asked them to continue the movement without losing courage and getting disappointed.

"I met our leader Begum Khaleda Zia a few days back. She's told me one thing that never lose courage and never get disappointed. Stay strong and keep your morale high as the victory will be yours," he told a discussion.

A faction of the Jatiya Party (Zafar) arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 6th death anniversary of its late chairman Kazi Zafar Ahmed. He died on August 27, 2015 at the age of 76.

Fakhrul hoped that Khaleda will again lead BNP after complete release from jail.

He said they have been working tirelessly and trying to reorganise the BNP rank and file to wage a movement. "The people of this country never got defeated. It may take time, but the victory of people is sure."

The BNP leader urged the youth to come forward to restore democracy by 'ousting' the current 'fascist regime through a movement.

"I see some sort of despair among you, but don't find any reason to get frustrated. See the history as Awami League had been out of power for 21 years. Ershad had been in power for nine years while Ayub Khan for 12 years, but finally they had to quit. It's not possible to stay in power going against people," Fakhrul observed.

He said Awami leaders are now making remarks about Zia's grave and his role in Liberation War as they have no other issue to talk about and they have nothing to give the nation since they have become politically 'bankrupt'.

"The main issue is now vaccine as it's necessary to save people. But you still couldn't collect it even for four percent people. You've failed to vaccinate people. It's better to make the health minister the astrology minister as he regularly talks about the vaccine arrival like an astrologist. The reality is that there's no vaccine," the BNP leader said. -Agencies









