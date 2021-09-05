Video
Sunday, 5 September, 2021
Home Back Page

Army Chief leaves Dhaka for Delhi on a 3-day visit

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent 

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka by a special Bangladesh Air Force aircraft for New Delhi on a three-day official visit to India on Saturday morning.
General Shafiuddin was leading an eight-member delegation.
The Army Chief will hold meetings with the National Security Advisor of India, Chief of Defence Staff, Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air staff, Defense Secretary and other senior military officials of India during the visit, , according to an Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) press release.
During the meetings, he will discuss bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the armed forces of the two neighbouring countries.
The Army Chief is also scheduled to visit various military establishments of India.
Furthermore, he will meet also Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Muhammad Imran.
 General Shafiuddin is scheduled to return home on Wednesday.


