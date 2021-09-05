Capital dredging of Karnaphuli going fast

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 4: The capital dredging works of the river Karnaphuli have been progressing fast with 13 modern equipments procured for the purpose.

Commander Arifur Rahman, Chief Hydrographer of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and the Project Director told the Daily Observer, "We have been working with 3 cutter suction dredger and 10 grab dredger."

Arif hoped that the dredging works would be completed within the schedule time on July 2022 next.

He said, "We have already completed 57 per cents of the project with 33 lakh cubic metres mud removed so far."

Earlier, the time for completion of the capital dredging works of Karnaphuli has been extended for one year more till July 2022 next.

Meanwhile, the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of the Karnaphuli River Dredging was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) at the end of April last.

The RDPP proposal of an estimated cost of taka 295 crore has already been approved in the interministerial meeting.

Meanwhile, the BUET expert team had proposed to dredge 51.5 lac cubic metres of waste from the riverbed at an estimated cost of taka 295 crore.

Earlier, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) took a project to dredge nearly 42 lac cubic metres from the Karnaphuli at a cost of taka 258 crore. Later, the authority detected that it is not sufficient to make the Karnaphuli navigable. The authority at last decided to dredge more than 51 lac cubic metres of waste from the river.

Meanwhile, the BUET expert survey team proposed to dredge additional quantity of 9 lac cubic metre of mud from the riverbed of Karnaphuli.

With the proposal of the BUET Team, the costing now stands at taka 295 crore for dredging of 51 lac cubic metre mud which was submitted on December 7 last year.

It may be mentioned that the river Karnaphuli had been silted up from 4 metres to 7 metres. The 11 metre deep Karnaphuli has recently turned into a 4 metre deep river.

The contractor and the experts opined that the river-bed of the Karnaphuli has been filled up with ploythene, net, tyre and tubes, animal skin, leather and other wastes.

It may be mentioned that the dredging of the Karnaphuli began in December 2019.

It may be mentioned that a company named 'E-Engineering Limited' had been appointed for the project under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy at a cost of Taka 242 crore in May 2018 last. Under the project, the 2.5-km long navigational channel from Sadarghat to Shah Amanat Bridge would be dredged out.







