Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:31 AM
Home Back Page

RAB detains four JMB members

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent 

Mymensingh, 4 Sep:  Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), during a drive, have arrested four members of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh(JMB) from Sadar upazila in Mymensingh district.
A gunfight also took place between the RAB team and the gang in Khagdahar area at about 4am on Saturday.
A foreign-made gun, bullets, magazine, eight cocktails and some lethal weapons were recovered from their possessions.
RAB-4 commander Md Rokunuzzaman and Additional Superintendent of Mymensingh police Abdul Hannan confirmed the news.
They said on secret information, the elite force conducted a drive in the area. Sensing their presence, the gang members opened fire on the team. In self-defense, the RAB also fired back.


