ITFC to give $50,000 to supply equipment in public hospitals

A grant agreement of $50,000 was signed in Tashkent, Uzbekistan between Bangladesh and Islamic International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) for supplying medical equipment for public hospitals in Bangladesh under the Covid-19 restore programme.

Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD) and Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, Chief Executive Officer, International Islamic trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) signed the grant agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ITFC respectively, said a Finance Ministry press release on Friday.

Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Secretary, Prime Minister's Office was present there.

The grant money will be used for the procurement of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bl-level Positive Airway Pressure (BIPAP) equipment for public hospitals in Bangladesh under the Covid-19 restore program.

Islamic International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a longstanding development partner of Bangladesh. They provide finance in different sectors of Bangladesh, especially for petroleum products.







