15pc rebate on bKash payment at Daraz till Wednesday

Customers can now enjoy 15% up to BDT 200 cash back on shopping from Daraz through bKash payment. They can avail the offer till 8th September on the occasion of online shopping platform Daraz's 7th anniversary.

Customers are getting instant cash back on all products starting from fashion, lifestyle, electronics, groceries, digital products, beauty products, and so on. A customer can get a maximum cashback of BDT 200 in a single or through multiple orders during the campaign period.

For shopping from Daraz, customers need to select bKash from payment option after selecting product. With entering bKash number and verification code, bKash will be added to payment method. Once bKash is added in payment system, customers can do shopping whenever they want from Daraz, using PIN only.

Now, customers can do shopping through bKash payment at more than 250,000 small and large online/offline merchants including Daraz across the country. Payment at the merchant points through QR code scanning of the bKash app has brought additional convenience to the customers.







