Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

15pc rebate on bKash payment at Daraz till Wednesday

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Customers can now enjoy 15% up to BDT 200 cash back on shopping from Daraz through bKash payment. They can avail the offer till 8th September on the occasion of online shopping platform Daraz's 7th anniversary.
Customers are getting instant cash back on all products starting from fashion, lifestyle, electronics, groceries, digital products, beauty products, and so on. A customer can get a maximum cashback of BDT 200 in a single or through multiple orders during the campaign period.
For shopping from Daraz, customers need to select bKash from payment option after selecting product. With entering bKash number and verification code, bKash will be added to payment method. Once bKash is added in payment system, customers can do shopping whenever they want from Daraz, using PIN only.
Now, customers can do shopping through bKash payment at more than 250,000 small and large online/offline merchants including Daraz across the country. Payment at the merchant points through QR code scanning of the bKash app has brought additional convenience to the customers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar softens for 4th straight day after US payrolls miss
ITFC to give $50,000 to supply equipment in public hospitals
15pc rebate on bKash payment at Daraz till Wednesday
Philippine Airlines files for bankruptcy
Pak’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start new low-cost airline
Alibaba shares slide after $15bn prosperity pledge
Southeast Bank re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman
SJIBL holds its 812th executive committee meeting


Latest News
Militants planned to commit bank robbery to get financing: RAB
Turkey restarts passenger flights from Bangladesh Saturday
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Daily Observer reporter gets Press Council award
Philippines to lift Covid travel ban on Bangladesh
E-orange 'patron' police offical Sohel Rana arrested in India
Parliament bursts into laughter after MP Bablu’s funny proposal
Habib elected MP in Sylhet-3 by-polls
Crucial by-polls on Sept 30 to decide Mamata's fate
Biden tells FBI to release 9/11 investigation files
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Transforming employable graduates towards developing changes
Obituary
Afghanistan U-19 team to arrive in Dhaka today
Tofail taken to India for treatment
When mistrust takes root in us
CDA, CWASA settle dispute over 163 acres of land
The Taliban, the Afghan state and the rule of law
EU eyes to set up regional political platform
Govt to install RT-PCR machines at all airports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft