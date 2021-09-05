Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Alibaba shares slide after $15bn prosperity pledge

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

BEIJING, Sept 4: Shares in Alibaba slumped Friday upon the Chinese e-commerce giant's announcement it would invest 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) in charitable causes, after President Xi Jinping called for the rich to do more to tackle inequality.
Xi last month urged China's wealthiest companies and entrepreneurs to strengthen philanthropy efforts and "give back to society", in order to redistribute wealth as part of his "common prosperity" initiative.
In response Alibaba -- which has already fallen foul of Beijing's sharp scrutiny this year -- said it would put money into areas including tech innovation, small and medium-sized businesses, the welfare of gig-economy workers and healthcare equality.
Daniel Zhang, Alibaba chairman, said the group was "eager to do our part to support the realisation of common prosperity".
Shares in Alibaba slumped as much as 4 percent on the news in Hong Kong trading on Friday, as traders worried about the potential impact on the company's bottom line.
"The donation doesn't guarantee that there will not be more regulations to target at Alibaba," Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi International H.K. Ltd, told Bloomberg News.
"It's more or less affecting the whole tech sector sentiment today."
Chinese authorities have enforced a sweeping regulatory crackdown on the nation's tech sector after years of runaway growth. Alibaba was fined a record $2.75 billion in April and a bumper IPO of its fintech arm was scrapped at the last minute.
The crackdown has also widened to include online gaming, entertainment and education tech in recent months.
Many major tech firms have faced scrutiny over their treatment of gig-economy workers such as ride-hailing and delivery drivers, who often work long hours without protections such as social and medical insurance.
The earmarked 100 billion yuan is the equivalent of 31 percent of Alibaba's current cash balance, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
It is double what social media and gaming giant Tencent pledged last month to schemes dedicated to boosting low incomes, rural revitalisation and education equality.
Alibaba also said it would establish a 20 billion yuan development fund in its home province of Zhejiang, also the site of China's first "pilot zone" for common prosperity.    -AFp


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar softens for 4th straight day after US payrolls miss
ITFC to give $50,000 to supply equipment in public hospitals
15pc rebate on bKash payment at Daraz till Wednesday
Philippine Airlines files for bankruptcy
Pak’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start new low-cost airline
Alibaba shares slide after $15bn prosperity pledge
Southeast Bank re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman
SJIBL holds its 812th executive committee meeting


Latest News
Militants planned to commit bank robbery to get financing: RAB
Turkey restarts passenger flights from Bangladesh Saturday
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Daily Observer reporter gets Press Council award
Philippines to lift Covid travel ban on Bangladesh
E-orange 'patron' police offical Sohel Rana arrested in India
Parliament bursts into laughter after MP Bablu’s funny proposal
Habib elected MP in Sylhet-3 by-polls
Crucial by-polls on Sept 30 to decide Mamata's fate
Biden tells FBI to release 9/11 investigation files
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Transforming employable graduates towards developing changes
Obituary
Afghanistan U-19 team to arrive in Dhaka today
Tofail taken to India for treatment
When mistrust takes root in us
CDA, CWASA settle dispute over 163 acres of land
The Taliban, the Afghan state and the rule of law
EU eyes to set up regional political platform
Govt to install RT-PCR machines at all airports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft