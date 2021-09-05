Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Southeast Bank re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Desk

Southeast Bank re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman

Southeast Bank re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman

The Board of Directors of Southeast Bank Ltd has re-elected Alamgir Kabir as Chairman and Duluma Ahmed as Vice Chairman at its 636th board meeting held recently, says a press release.
Alamgir Kabir has been Chairman of the board since September 29, 2004. He is the Chairman of its all subsidiary companies and honorary Advisor of National Life Insurance Company Limited.
Kabir started his career in the year 1969 with Rahman Rahman Huq and Co., Chartered Accountants, Member Firm of KPMG and continued with EWP Associates, Management Consultants, a sister concern of Rahman Rahman Huq and Co. and stayed there until 1979.
In 1972, he was in-charge of Audit Team for the first statutory Audit of Accounts of Bangladesh Bank. He moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979 with assignment in Saudi Accounting Bureau, Chartered Accountants, member firms of Coopers & Lybrand, Moores Rowland International and Inbucon International Ltd, as Management Consultant from 1979 to 1993.
He returned to Bangladesh in 1993 with assignment in Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission as Member from 1993 to 1996 and also acted as acting chairman for a period. During his stay with BSEC, he substantially contributed to the development of the capital market of Bangladesh.
From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Kabir was the founder Advisor of Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited of which his brother Late Shahjahan Kabir was the founder chairman.
He did B. Com (Hons.) from the University of Dhaka and M. Com from Punjab University. He is a professional Chartered Accountant.
Duluma Ahmed is a Sponsor Director of the Bank and has been Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Bank since May 22, 2017.
She is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank. She is associated with business activities. She is the Chairperson of Mutual Food Products Limited and Mutual Milk Products Limited as well as the Director of Mutual Trading Company Limited. She is the partner of Mutual Distribution and Silonia Agencies and Mutual Logistics Service Limited.
Duluma Ahmed is the Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited, a joint venture between Mutual Milk Products and Arla Foods of Denmark for production of Dano brand Milk Products.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar softens for 4th straight day after US payrolls miss
ITFC to give $50,000 to supply equipment in public hospitals
15pc rebate on bKash payment at Daraz till Wednesday
Philippine Airlines files for bankruptcy
Pak’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start new low-cost airline
Alibaba shares slide after $15bn prosperity pledge
Southeast Bank re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman
SJIBL holds its 812th executive committee meeting


Latest News
Militants planned to commit bank robbery to get financing: RAB
Turkey restarts passenger flights from Bangladesh Saturday
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Daily Observer reporter gets Press Council award
Philippines to lift Covid travel ban on Bangladesh
E-orange 'patron' police offical Sohel Rana arrested in India
Parliament bursts into laughter after MP Bablu’s funny proposal
Habib elected MP in Sylhet-3 by-polls
Crucial by-polls on Sept 30 to decide Mamata's fate
Biden tells FBI to release 9/11 investigation files
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Transforming employable graduates towards developing changes
Obituary
Afghanistan U-19 team to arrive in Dhaka today
Tofail taken to India for treatment
When mistrust takes root in us
CDA, CWASA settle dispute over 163 acres of land
The Taliban, the Afghan state and the rule of law
EU eyes to set up regional political platform
Govt to install RT-PCR machines at all airports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft