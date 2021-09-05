

Southeast Bank re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman

Alamgir Kabir has been Chairman of the board since September 29, 2004. He is the Chairman of its all subsidiary companies and honorary Advisor of National Life Insurance Company Limited.

Kabir started his career in the year 1969 with Rahman Rahman Huq and Co., Chartered Accountants, Member Firm of KPMG and continued with EWP Associates, Management Consultants, a sister concern of Rahman Rahman Huq and Co. and stayed there until 1979.

In 1972, he was in-charge of Audit Team for the first statutory Audit of Accounts of Bangladesh Bank. He moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979 with assignment in Saudi Accounting Bureau, Chartered Accountants, member firms of Coopers & Lybrand, Moores Rowland International and Inbucon International Ltd, as Management Consultant from 1979 to 1993.

He returned to Bangladesh in 1993 with assignment in Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission as Member from 1993 to 1996 and also acted as acting chairman for a period. During his stay with BSEC, he substantially contributed to the development of the capital market of Bangladesh.

From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Kabir was the founder Advisor of Export Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited of which his brother Late Shahjahan Kabir was the founder chairman.

He did B. Com (Hons.) from the University of Dhaka and M. Com from Punjab University. He is a professional Chartered Accountant.

Duluma Ahmed is a Sponsor Director of the Bank and has been Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Bank since May 22, 2017.

She is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank. She is associated with business activities. She is the Chairperson of Mutual Food Products Limited and Mutual Milk Products Limited as well as the Director of Mutual Trading Company Limited. She is the partner of Mutual Distribution and Silonia Agencies and Mutual Logistics Service Limited.

Duluma Ahmed is the Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited, a joint venture between Mutual Milk Products and Arla Foods of Denmark for production of Dano brand Milk Products.









