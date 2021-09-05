Video
SJIBL holds its 812th executive committee meeting

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

The 812th meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) held recently at Corporate Head Office of the Bank maintaining proper hygiene and social distance, says a press release.
On the other hand, a few number of Director of the Bank and member of the Committee participated in this meeting through digital platform (with a Video Conference).
The meeting was presided by Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, Chairman of the Executive Committee (EC) of the Bank. The members of the Committee discussed various issue related to investment in different sector.
Among others the Vice-Chairman of the Committee Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Directors of the Bank and member of the Committee Mohiuddin Ahmed, Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman and Mohammed Younus, the Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid as Special Invited Guest and the Managing Director (CC) of the Bank Abdul Azizand the Company Secretary Md. Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.


