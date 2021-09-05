

IBBL Ctg South holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chattogram South Zone organised webinar on 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations' recently, says a press release.Mohammad Solaiman, Chairman of Audit Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed as special guest.Dr. Mohammad Monzur-E-Elahi, Member of the IBBL Shari'ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant. Mohammad Yakub Ali, Head of Chattogram South Zone presided over the program. Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President of the bank also addressed the webinar. Head of branches and officials under the Zone attended the webinar.