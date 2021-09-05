BASIC Bank announces loan recovery campaign



Sate owned BASIC Bank Limited announces September 2021 as the month of recovery of classified loans based on the theme 'Pay loan timely and build a prosperous county'. Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of BASIC Bank inaugurated the programme at Bank's Main Corporate branch at Motijheel, Dhaka recently.Amount of Tk.100 crore of cheques were handed over to the MD and CEO by defaulted clients. They also committed to regularize loans of Tk.200 crore at the programme, says a press release.Among others General Managers - Ahmed Hossain, Md. Ismail and Md. Momenul Hoque were also present on the occasion.Under this campaign, cash recovery is getting the highest priority. Moreover, all Branches were given instructions to recover defaulted loans by following specific and effective plan of actions.Additionally, the Branches will arrange 'Meet the Borrower' meeting to exchange views with the customers, wherein MD and CEO, General Managers and Senior executives will present to deliver instant decisions.