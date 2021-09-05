Samsung Z Series preorder lots sold out in a day

Samsung Bangladesh witnessed an incredible response from its loyal customer base yet again, as the entire lots for its Galaxy Z Series handsets (Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G) preorders have almost sold out within less than 24 hours of the sales' going live!

All the units of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G preorder have already ran-out, and fortunately we have managed to keep more units of Galaxy Z Flip3 5G to cater our valuable smartphone users, says a press release.

'Amazing Product, Amazing Response' - is the chant for Samsung Bangladesh right now with its innovational wonder Galaxy Z Series meeting the maximum level of customer reception any brand could ask for.

Perhaps the leading smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturer could already predict one such outcome, as Samsung Bangladesh anticipated the hype just precisely and had ample supply of their Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G smartphones stocked ready for pre-order. The risk has been paid off through the massive fan-response, proving Samsung's visionary business aptitude beyond questions.

Korean Yonhap News reports that the pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Z Flip3 5G have already surpassed the 800,000 units mark in Korea. Around 60 percent of the pre-orders were placed for Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, and the rest of it were for Z Fold3 5G. The Korean media also states that the Z series handsets are comparatively more popular among young users. Another strategy analyst firm Ken Hyers has projected that Samsung is going to sell about 5.2 million units of its fold and flip segment handsets. The window for Samsung Galaxy Z Series handsets pre-order had opened on September 01, 2021, in Bangladesh.













