Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung Z Series preorder lots sold out in a day

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh witnessed an incredible response from its loyal customer base yet again, as the entire lots for its Galaxy Z Series handsets (Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G) preorders have almost sold out within less than 24 hours of the sales' going live!
 All the units of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G preorder have already ran-out, and fortunately we have managed to keep more units of Galaxy Z Flip3 5G to cater our valuable smartphone users, says a press release.
'Amazing Product, Amazing Response' - is the chant for Samsung Bangladesh right now with its innovational wonder Galaxy Z Series meeting the maximum level of customer reception any brand could ask for.
Perhaps the leading smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturer could already predict one such outcome, as Samsung Bangladesh anticipated the hype just precisely and had ample supply of their Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G smartphones stocked ready for pre-order. The risk has been paid off through the massive fan-response, proving Samsung's visionary business aptitude beyond questions.
Korean Yonhap News reports that the pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G & Z Flip3 5G have already surpassed the 800,000 units mark in Korea.  Around 60 percent of the pre-orders were placed for Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, and the rest of it were for Z Fold3 5G. The Korean media also states that the Z series handsets are comparatively more popular among young users. Another strategy analyst firm Ken Hyers has projected that Samsung is going to sell about 5.2 million units of its fold and flip segment handsets.  The window for Samsung Galaxy Z Series handsets pre-order had opened on September 01, 2021, in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar softens for 4th straight day after US payrolls miss
ITFC to give $50,000 to supply equipment in public hospitals
15pc rebate on bKash payment at Daraz till Wednesday
Philippine Airlines files for bankruptcy
Pak’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start new low-cost airline
Alibaba shares slide after $15bn prosperity pledge
Southeast Bank re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman
SJIBL holds its 812th executive committee meeting


Latest News
Militants planned to commit bank robbery to get financing: RAB
Turkey restarts passenger flights from Bangladesh Saturday
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Daily Observer reporter gets Press Council award
Philippines to lift Covid travel ban on Bangladesh
E-orange 'patron' police offical Sohel Rana arrested in India
Parliament bursts into laughter after MP Bablu’s funny proposal
Habib elected MP in Sylhet-3 by-polls
Crucial by-polls on Sept 30 to decide Mamata's fate
Biden tells FBI to release 9/11 investigation files
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Transforming employable graduates towards developing changes
Obituary
Afghanistan U-19 team to arrive in Dhaka today
Tofail taken to India for treatment
When mistrust takes root in us
CDA, CWASA settle dispute over 163 acres of land
The Taliban, the Afghan state and the rule of law
EU eyes to set up regional political platform
Govt to install RT-PCR machines at all airports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft