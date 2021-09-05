Feni University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Saifuddin Shah

Feni University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Saifuddin Shah (Chief Guest) along with Shimul IT Training Institute President Rakim Reza Rousseau, Feni University Head of CSE Department Bhusrat Jahan and local dignarities, inaugurating Shimul IT Training Institute at Rajnagar of Balua chowmuhony in Feni Sadar recently. A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Chairman of Reza Group and Showkat Reza, MD of Reza Group virtually joined and spoke on the occasion. Reza Group is the pioneer to establish a IT Institution to produce IT professionals at this locality.