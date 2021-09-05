Video
Rana Plaza victims get assistance from BRAC amid Covid-19

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

As the livelihood of Rana Plaza victims are now endangered due to uncertainty caused by outbreak of Covid-19, development organization BRAC has came forward in their aid.
A total of 23 people, most affected in Rana Plaza incident, received cheques worth Tk 27.90 lakh at a ceremony at UNO's conference room in Savar upazila on Wednesday, says a press release.
Md. Mazharul Islam, UNO of Savar Upazila, handed over the cheques provided by Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC.  
With this, a total of 70 survivors in Rana Plaza incident,who are most affected due to Covid 19, got the financial assistance from HCMP of BRAC during Covid period.
Addressing on the occasion, Savar UNO thanked BRAC for supporting the affected people at this critical time.   
HCMP of BRAC has so far provided livelihood supports to 785 affected families in 33 districts since the Rana Plaza accident in 2013. Of the affected, 160 people got long term medical services, while 733 others were given psycho-social counseling.     
About 1100 people died and over 2000 people were injured as Rana Plaza collapsed in Savar on April 14, 2013.


