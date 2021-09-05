Vivo offers expandable ram in its latest smartphones  

vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has released three new smartphones this year with expandable memory. All three devices, namely the V21, V21e, and Y53s, come with 8GB RAM and use software to borrow additional space from the inbuilt storage and allot it to RAM, further expanding it by up to 3GB at no extra cost to the customers.

The latest offerings from vivo deliver better performance, higher storage, and seamless multitasking with expandable RAM, giving stiff competition to other handsets in the market, says a press release.

Competitively priced, V21 is sold in the Bangladesh market for Tk 32,990 and the V21e for Tk 26,990. The newest offering from vivo, the Y53s retails for Tk22,990, like all its mid-range siblings in the Y series.

The phone comes with 8GB RAM, and like the V21 phones, it holds the capacity to expand its memory to 11GB by utilizing internal storage; and if gives system update in the phone then it will be 12GB instead of 11GB.

The newly launched V21 series in Bangladesh features the vivo V21 and V21e, both widely known for their innovative camera technology and expandable storage. The onboard 8GB memory can expand to 11GB, using software to allocate 3GB of space from the internal storage as virtual RAM. It significantly enhances the phone's capacity for multitasking, ensuring a smooth usage experience day in and day out!

The V21 is also notable for its Selfie Spotlight feature that uses two OLED spotlights, which can be turned on when taking photos and recording videos for bright, ultra-clear results. The 44 MP front camera combines Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), marking a unique feature in the market. The V21e comes with 44MP Eye Autofocus with f/2.0 aperture for sharp images. Both phones have a plethora of other camera features, including Dual-View video, Ultra-stable video, and 4K video capability. Both the handsets offer 33W FlashCharge, allowing users to power up their smartphones in no time and stay on the move.

Furthermore, Y53s also features expandable storage up to 1TB and a massive 5,000mAh battery. With its 64MP Rear camera, flash charging support, immense storage options, and other innovative features, the device truly is an entertainer and a dependable companion.









