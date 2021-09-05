Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 September, 2021, 2:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Microsoft’s BD engineer making portal for poor children

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

Mohaimen Khan

Mohaimen Khan

An expatriate young Bangladeshi software engineer has come forward to help unprivileged children around the world as he is working on developing a portal in this regard by using software.
Mohaimen Khan, who now works in tech giant Microsoft in Canadian city of Vancouver, is currently engaged in building solutions for developing a portal where mentors can sign up and help students and children with providing mentorship and financial support.
Apart from this, the multitalented Bangladeshi youth is currently making efforts to raise a fund for the children in disadvantaged countries.
Talking to BSS over phone from Vancouver, Mohaimen mentioned that Microsoft allows matching donations where the US  multinational technology corporation will match exact amount donated by one of their employees.
"I've so far raised over $1500 for the vulnerable Palestinian children and also collected money at a networking event from where all the donations will go to the university students who are unable to pay their tuition fees," he said.
Mohaimen informed that he had received offers from Microsoft, Amazon, and a couple of other places to work after graduation, while he was still in school.
"But, I chose to work with Microsoft as a software engineer, in Seattle, WA, United States, where I was working from August 2020 to August 2021. I got promoted in August 2021, and was transferred to Vancouver, British Columbia, to work for Dynamics 365," he added.
Mohaimen said he was always interested in solving challenging math and science problems.
"In my tender age, I used to take toys apart and try to reverse engineer the toy back to see how I could solve the problem of assembling and disassembling ... Mathematics always fascinated me," he said.
Mohaimen said he spent hours looking into challenging math problems and coming up with interesting ways to solve them.  These endeavours and interests from the early age made him adamant about becoming an engineer.
His journey started in Canada when he and his family moved to Toronto from Bangladesh.
Mohaimen, proud son of Bangladesh Army's ex-major Manzur Khan and Khurshid Jahan Liza, started showing excellent results within 2 months joining York Mills Collegiate Institute (High School).
He was awarded for his outstanding results in academics in 2013. Mohaimen joined the soccer team in grade 11 being the youngest team member in the senior team,and he continued with his studies. He was awarded again for his outstanding results in grade 11 in 2014.
In grade 12, Mohaimen got into University of Toronto with an overall average of 96 percent, where the University awarded him with the President's Entrance Scholarship, worth $5000.
At the same time, Mohaimen was also playing Rugby, Soccer, Cross Country and he participated in more than 10 different school clubs. Based on his overall achievement, Mohaimen was awarded Qualities of a YM Grad, which was awarded to a total of 10 students per graduating year.
Mohaimen graduated High School with high distinction, and he went to study Computer Engineering at the University of Toronto in September 2015.
End of his first year, in May 2016, Mohaimen went to work for the government at Legal Aid Ontario, where he worked as an IT Intern.
 He was working in transforming the office experience to use cloud-based solutions and he was successfully able to achieve phenomenal results by the end of Summer, 2016.Mohaimen then worked at Bank of Montreal in the year 2017 and joined BlueCat Networks Inc.in the year 2018 as a Software Engineer Intern.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar softens for 4th straight day after US payrolls miss
ITFC to give $50,000 to supply equipment in public hospitals
15pc rebate on bKash payment at Daraz till Wednesday
Philippine Airlines files for bankruptcy
Pak’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start new low-cost airline
Alibaba shares slide after $15bn prosperity pledge
Southeast Bank re-elects Chairman, Vice Chairman
SJIBL holds its 812th executive committee meeting


Latest News
Militants planned to commit bank robbery to get financing: RAB
Turkey restarts passenger flights from Bangladesh Saturday
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Daily Observer reporter gets Press Council award
Philippines to lift Covid travel ban on Bangladesh
E-orange 'patron' police offical Sohel Rana arrested in India
Parliament bursts into laughter after MP Bablu’s funny proposal
Habib elected MP in Sylhet-3 by-polls
Crucial by-polls on Sept 30 to decide Mamata's fate
Biden tells FBI to release 9/11 investigation files
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Transforming employable graduates towards developing changes
Obituary
Afghanistan U-19 team to arrive in Dhaka today
Tofail taken to India for treatment
When mistrust takes root in us
CDA, CWASA settle dispute over 163 acres of land
The Taliban, the Afghan state and the rule of law
EU eyes to set up regional political platform
Govt to install RT-PCR machines at all airports
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft