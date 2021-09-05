Video
Walton gets $2.44m TV export orders from Europe in a single day

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Walton's higher officials celebrate $2.44 million TV export in a day in Europe by cutting a giant cake at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Thursday.

Centering the largest religious festival 'Christmas Day' in Europe, Bangladeshi electronics giant Walton registered a record TV export orders in a day in the Europe market.
On September 1, Walton TV department in a day received $2.44 million worth export orders from its business partners in Germany, Greece, Croatia, Romania and Poland. Walton will ship out the TV export to these European countries by this month, says a press release.
In this regard, Walton TV department arranged a celebration programme titled 'US$2.44 million TV Export in a day in Europe' at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Thursday.  At the function, Walton officials celebrated the success of the TV export in Europe by cutting a giant cake.
Among others, Walton's Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Amdadul Haque Sarker and Eva Rezwana Nilu, Walton's Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan, Walton International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim, Walton Plaza Trades' Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rayhan, Walton's Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Senior Executive Director Amin  Khan, Walton TV's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Walton AC's CBO Tanvir Rahman, Walton Refrigerator's CBO Engineer Anisur Rahman Mallick, Walton's Business Head in Europe Engineer Tawseef Al Mahmood, Walton IBU's Vice-President in Romania Syed Al Imran, Croatia Country Concern Aminul Islam and other senior officials attended the celebration programme.
Addressing the function, Walton TV's CBO Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, Walton started TV export to Europe in 2019. In the last two years, the export of Walton TV to the Europe market was about US$3 million. But this year, Walton has received orders for exporting US$2.44 million worth TV in a day to the European market. It's really a great milestone. This success will also play a remarkable role in achieving Walton's 'Vision- Go Global 2030', that means turning Walton brand into one of the best global electronics brands by 2030.
Walton's Business Head in Europe Engineer Tawseef Al Mahmood said, Walton TV's highest standard, high picture quality, reasonable price, European standard design and advanced features are resulted in the rapid market expansion in the 12 European country, including Germany, Austria, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, Greece, Ireland, Poland, Croatia, Italy and Romania. As a result, Walton posted 10 times higher exports of its TV to to Europe in 2020 than the previous year. And the total TV exports to Europe in 2020 were exceeded in the first five months of this year (January to May).
Walton IBU's Vice-President in Romania Syed Al Imran said, Walton started television export to Romania under its own brand name in this year's April, along with the TV export to Europe as an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer). Walton TV has been able to attract the attention of Romanian buyers in a very short time.
Walton's Croatia Country Concerned Aminul Islam said, Croatia geographically is a very important market for Walton to capture the central Europe and Balkan countries in the upcoming future.


