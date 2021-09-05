Small businesses struggle to survive as Taliban uncertainty deepens

KABUL, Sept 4: For 10 years Fahad made a good living selling wedding gowns at his bridal shop in the Afghan capital, but since the Taliban rolled into town on August 15 he hasn't sold a single dress.

At a nearby tailor for men, Tanveer tells a similar tale -- he has sold just one traditional shalwar kameez suit in over two weeks.

Abdul Hassan, meanwhile, hasn't moved a single appliance in his electronics store in 20 days, and has turned off the lights and air conditioner to save money.

But Fawzi, whose family runs a swish general merchandise store in Parwan-e-Seh neighbourhood, is doing better after branching out with a new line -- burqas and hijabs.

Small-business owners and merchants are struggling to make ends meet since the Taliban's return to power last month, with many already talking of closing shop and trying their luck outside the country.

"Nobody has any money," Fahad told AFP at his bridal shop -- a fact born out by huge daily queues outside city banks.

The authorities have limited withdrawals to the equivalent of $200 a time.

And Fahad is already changing the way he does business in order not to attract the attention of the Taliban.

He plans to remove the heads from the mannequins modelling his glitzy gowns.

"We can't show pictures or faces of people, so I will take off the heads," he told AFP. -AFP









