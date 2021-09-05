Video
Citibank N.A. BD, MetLife launches electronic payment paltform

Published : Sunday, 5 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Citibank N.A Bangladesh and MetLife Bangladesh have joined hands to introduce the country's first ever receivables Host to Host (H2H) solution using Bangladesh Bank's EFT Debit (Electronic funds transfer) network.  
As  digital  insurance  premium  payments  through  Electronic  funds  transfer  from  bank  accounts  gains popularity, this solution will enable MetLife Bangladesh to further  increase the effectiveness of their EFT premium collection from  a large number of customers, who use this channel, says a press release.
EFT Debit provides customers with  the  convenience  of  digitally  paying  their  premiums  through  bank  accounts  and  it  does  not  require physical visits to banks to pay premiums.  
 The platform has been delivered through a sophisticated technology integration between MetLife Bangladesh and Citi's award winning online banking platform CitiDirect BE.
 The two organizations recently held a virtual event to inaugurate this new electronic payment processing platform.  
 "One of our core missions in Bangladesh is to bring innovation and new products which benefit the local industry. We are delighted to launch this Direct Debit H2H Solution in partnership with our valued client, MetLife Bangladesh,"  the press release  N.  Rajashekaran  (Shekar),  Citi  Country  Officer, Bangladesh as saying on the occasion.
Ala Ahmad, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh commented said: "At MetLife, we strive to enable  technological  advancements  to  make  our  insurance  experience  better  and  more  convenient  for customers.
More and more customers now prefer electronic channels for premium payment, and it's a priority for us to collaborate on strengthening the diverse range of premium payment channels for our over 1 million customers."
Md.  Moinul  Huq,  Head  of  Treasury  and  Trade  Solutions,  Citibank,  N.A.  Bangladesh reinforced  Citi's  commitment in rolling out world class solutions for the benefits of its clients.
"Citi has been pioneering many digital innovations in Bangladesh and has been recognized as the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank in  Bangladesh  for  13  consecutive  years  by  Global  Finance", he added.  He  also  thanked  the  Payment System and other Departments of the Bangladesh Bank for their outstanding support and for popularizing electronic payments in the country.  
Shams Zaman, Director and Bangladesh Head of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory at Citi reiterated the strong partnership between MetLife and Citi over more than two decades in the country.
"Citi is a pioneer in rolling out organized cash management solutions and that too was in collaboration with MetLife. We are very pleased to have reached this milestone today. The success was powered by MetLife's trust in Citi and Citi's data driven approach to come up with this solution", he commented.


