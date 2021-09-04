Video
Country sees lowest 70 Covid deaths in 75 days

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed the lowest death in the last 75 days as 70 people died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 26,432. Some 3,167 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,510,283.   
On 19 June, 67 people died of the virus in a span of 24 hours.
Besides, 4,697 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 95.52 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,442,582, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 10.76 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.74 per cent and the death rate at 1.75 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 29,438 samples.
Among the deaths, 24 died in Dhaka division, 15 in Chattogram, 12 in Khulna, eight in Sylhet, four each in Rajshahi and Barishal, and three died in Mymensingh division.
Among the 70 deceased, 34 were men and 36 women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,118 of the total deceased across the
country were men and 9,314 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.56 million lives and infected more than 220.11 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 196.79 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



