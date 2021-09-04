Video
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:58 PM
Fakhrul slams police move to do journalism

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Government has completely taken away the freedom of speech of the people by giving the right to the police to do journalism.
He made the statement on Friday at an open discussion meeting at the National Press Club auditorium on the occasion of the 43rd founding anniversary of the BNP.
Fakhrul said, "Now a days, meetings of law and order committee and development activities are held at different DC offices
of the country. In these meetings, the government bureaucrats are playing role on behalf of the Awami League."
Mentioning that Awami League is seen nowhere, he said, "Now the military and police are running the country."
 "The law enforcement agencies are completely failing to maintain law and order in the country. They are accused of rape, murder and collect ransom no a days," said the BNP SG.
Referring to a recent IGP remark that police will now also do journalism he said that the freedom of the press has already been destroyed through Digital Security Act.
The BNP Secretary General added, "When the police want to do journalism, it means state has lost its glory. The police have been given so much power that they themselves say that the king of light is Phillips, the king of fish is hilsa and the king of the country is the police."
He said, "I heard yesterday that our information minister said that all the TVs that are operated on social media or from outside the country, have to get permission from here. It means the truth that is spread through social media, those who speak in favour of democracy, will now be controlled by the government."
Saying that Government has to stand before the dock of people Mirza Fakhrul added, "They have destroyed everything that this country has achieved during the independence war in 1971, the achievement of restoration of democracy as a result of the student movement of the nineties. Now the government has become aggressive."


