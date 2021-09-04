Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BRT to start in Dec

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) from Gazipur to Dhaka airport would be opened in December in the next year along with much-anticipated mega projects --Padma Bridge, metro-rail and Karnaphuli tunnel.
The minister said this while inspecting the latest progress of the ongoing project at Tongi in Gazipur district.
Quader, also Awami League (AL) General Secretary, said the ongoing construction work of the BRT project from Gazipur to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital is causing untold sufferings for people of Gazipur and northern districts as well.  
The drainage system on either side of the road is in very bad condition which is exacerbating the public sufferings in this monsoon, he said.
"Though the people are suffering a lot during this monsoon, I hope they won't have to suffer in the next monsoon. Vehicles will run on this way smoothly in the next year," added the minister.
He said, "The BRT project progress stood at 63.27 percent. I hope it will be possible for the Prime Minister to inaugurate the BRT project in December
next year along with much-anticipated major mega projects--Padma Bridge, metro-rail and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel beneath river Karnaphuli in Chattogram and we are waiting for that."
Later, he exchanged views on the project with the concerned officials and employees at the project office.
Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Nazrul Islam, Bridges Division Secretary Abu Bakkar Siddique, Chief Engineer of Roads and Urban Development Department Abdus Sabur and other officials were present at the time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country sees lowest 70 Covid deaths in 75 days
Taliban to raise voice for Muslims anywhere including Kashmir
Taliban to announce new govt today
Fakhrul slams police move to do journalism
18 Bangladeshis return from Lebanon
BRT to start in Dec
Tigers’ nail-bitting 4-run victory gives 2-0 lead over Kiwis  
Schools, colleges to reopen on September 12: Dipu Moni


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft