BRT to start in Dec

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) from Gazipur to Dhaka airport would be opened in December in the next year along with much-anticipated mega projects --Padma Bridge, metro-rail and Karnaphuli tunnel.

The minister said this while inspecting the latest progress of the ongoing project at Tongi in Gazipur district.

Quader, also Awami League (AL) General Secretary, said the ongoing construction work of the BRT project from Gazipur to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital is causing untold sufferings for people of Gazipur and northern districts as well.

The drainage system on either side of the road is in very bad condition which is exacerbating the public sufferings in this monsoon, he said.

"Though the people are suffering a lot during this monsoon, I hope they won't have to suffer in the next monsoon. Vehicles will run on this way smoothly in the next year," added the minister.

He said, "The BRT project progress stood at 63.27 percent. I hope it will be possible for the Prime Minister to inaugurate the BRT project in December

next year along with much-anticipated major mega projects--Padma Bridge, metro-rail and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel beneath river Karnaphuli in Chattogram and we are waiting for that."

Later, he exchanged views on the project with the concerned officials and employees at the project office.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Nazrul Islam, Bridges Division Secretary Abu Bakkar Siddique, Chief Engineer of Roads and Urban Development Department Abdus Sabur and other officials were present at the time.













