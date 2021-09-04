Tigers’ nail-bitting 4-run victory gives 2-0 lead over Kiwis  



Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate their victory at the end of the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

Earlier in the afternoon, Bangladesh preferred to bat first after being favoured by the coin and posted 141 runs on the board losing six wickets riding on the bat of Naim Sheikh, Mahmudullah and Liton Das.

Naim, Liton gave a very steady start to home side standing 59 runs' joint venture before Liton's departure scoring 33 runs off 29 balls, who was dropped at point yet earlier than opening the account. He had hit three boundaries and the solitary over boundary in the innings.

Naim piled up 39 runs off 39 balls sending ball to fence thrice, while Mahmudullah remained unbeaten amassing 37 runs from 32 balls. The captain played five boundary shots.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan replaced each other in the batting order but none could contribute much. Mushfiq batted at three and had gone for a golden duck while Shakib scored rapid 12 off seven.

Beside Afif Hossain had gone for three runs and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Shohan was in the middle till the end with 13 runs.

Kiwi spinner Rachin Ravindra scalped three wickets spending 22 runs while Ajaz Patel, Cole

McConchie and Hamish Bennett shared one wicket each.

New Zealand in reply, lost both their openers cheaply once again within the powerplay overs. Tom Bundell scored six runs and Ravinda returned for 10. Blackcap skipper Tom Latham promoted himself in the batting order and started to swing his bat all along the carpet. He stood valuable 43-runs'3rd wicket partnership with Will Young to bring his sideback in the match. Young scored 22 runs while Colin de Grandhomme left the wickets after collecting eight runs.

The pendulum moved towards Bangladesh after quick fall of Henry Nicholls, who scored six runs.

But Latham pairing with McConchie took visitors very close to the victory but had fallen four runs short from Bangladesh to swallowed back-to-back defeats.

Latham picked up his maiden T20i fifty and the first one in the ongoing series by any batsman, who remained in the middle scoring 67 runs from 49 deliveries. He smashed the ball six times for boundaries and managed to send the ball in the crowd once. McConchie on the other hand, stayed not out with 15 runs as New Zealand were 137 for five from stipulated 20 overs.

Tigers' spinners took all five New Zealand wickets. Shakib and Mahedi Hasan shared two wickets apiece and Nasum Ahmed grasped the rest one.

Blackcaps captain Latham named the Most Valuable Player of the Match while Tigers' skipper Mahmudullah was adjudged the Man of the Match for their respective crucial batting performances.

The 3rd match of the series will be held tomorrow at the same ground.











