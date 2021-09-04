Video
Schools, colleges to reopen on September 12: Dipu Moni

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dipu Moni said Primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions will reopen from 12 September simultaneously nationwide.
While attending a function in Chandpur on Friday, she made the statement.
Quoting Dipu Moni as saying, the Education Ministry Public Relations Officer Abul Khair told The
Daily Observer that Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations would be held as per the ministry's previous announcement.
Previously, on Thursday, The National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 had recommended reopening the educational institutions across the country as the infection rate has gone down.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had told parliament earlier that measures had already been taken upon her instructions to reopen schools and colleges soon.
The Ministry of Education is expected to hold a meeting on Sunday to decide on the reopening of educational institutions across the country.
The meeting will also finalise different plans including a roadmap to minimise Covid-inductive academic losses, forming health safety guidelines and completing HSC, SSC exams. Technical committee members of the education ministry, primary and mass education ministry, health ministry will be present at the meeting.
Many institutions have been conducting online classes and other means of distance learning during the suspension of in-person academic activities.
The government extended the closure multiple times, but it had been repeatedly saying that the schools and colleges will reopen only after the Covid-19 situation improves.


