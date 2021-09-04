Video
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:57 PM
Vast areas go under water, millions marooned in North

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Staff Correspondent

A flood-affected area of Golla in Fulchhari upazila under Gaibandha. (Inset) A hapless victim of the natural calamity sits on a cot on the premises of her flooded house in the area on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A flood-affected area of Golla in Fulchhari upazila under Gaibandha. (Inset) A hapless victim of the natural calamity sits on a cot on the premises of her flooded house in the area on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The flood situation in 11 of the 15 flood-hit districts in the country has deteriorated. The water of 10 rivers is flowing over the danger level at 22 points. Millions of people are reportedly marooned in these areas.
Bangladesh Water Development Board Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre has given the information about the flood situation around the country on Friday.
According to the forecast of the centre for the next 24 hours, flood situation will deteriorated in 15 districts of the country. These are Kurigram, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Bogura, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Pabna, Manikganj, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur.
According to our Lalmonirhat correspondent, the flood situation has deteriorated in Nilphamari along the Teesta River.
At 9:00am on Friday, the water of the river Teesta was flowing at 35 cm above the danger level. About 15 chars surrounded by Teesta River in East Chhatnai, Khagakharibari, Tepakharibari, Khalisha Chapani, Jhunagach Chapani and Gayabari Union of Dimla Upazila of the district were flooded. As a result, more than 10 thousand families have been flooded.
Sources at the Parbo Dahla Division flood forecasting centre said the Teesta River was flowing at 52.90 meters at 8:00am and 52.95 meters at 9:00am on
Friday in the down area of Teesta Barrage. At that point the danger level of Teesta River is 52.60 meters.




According to our Bogura correspondent, the water level in the river Jamuna is still rising due to the water coming down from the upper reaches.
People of the Water Development Board are trying to protect the dam by throwing soil-filled sacks as it is in a dangerous condition
A source in the Bogura District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer's Office said that the water level of the Jamuna River at Mathurapara Point in Sariakandi Upazila had risen above 69 cm till Friday.
Meanwhile, at least 75,000 people are living in waterlogged areas in Sariakandi, Dhunat and Sonatala upazilas as flood waters enter the char areas along the river.
According to flood forecasting office sources, 97 villages in 14 unions of Sariakandi, Sonatala and Dhunat upazilas have been inundated due to the rising water level of the Jamuna river. As a result, 16,320 families are suffering due to water logging. At the same time, crops of 347 hectares of land have been submerged.
According to locals, the rising water level in the Jamuna River has caused more damage in Chaluabari, Kajla, Karnibari, Bohail, Hatsherpur, Chandanbaisha, Kamalpur, Kutubpur and Sadar Unions of Sariakandi Upazila.
Moreover, about one kilometer long earthen dam from Rouhadah to Ichhamara in Kamalpur Union is in danger of breaking. People from the Water Development Board are trying to protect the dam by dropping sacks filled with soil.
In this regard, Sariakandi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Russell Mia said, 50,800 people from 12,700 families in nine unions of the upazila have been stranded as the water level in the Jamuna River continues to rise.
160 metric tons of rice has been distributed to the flood affected people in the affected areas.
The water level of the river Jamuna continues to rise and has further deteriorated the food situation in Sirajganj. More than one lakh people in 26 unions of five upazilas of the district have been flooded.
The suffering of these waterlogged people has reached its climax. There has been a crisis of food and clean drinking water. The fields of many educational institutions, roads, vast aman fields have been submerged.
At the same time, the people of Chauhali and Shahjadpur upazilas have lost their land due to the river erosion. However, the Water Development Board said that efforts are being made to prevent erosion by throwing sand-filled geo-bags.
Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the water of Jamuna has increased by 9:00cm at Sirajganj city Raksha Dam point and is flowing over 6 cm above the danger level. The water may continue to rise for the next few days.
According to the Water Development Board, the flood situation in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogra, Jamalpur, Sirajganj, Tangail, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur may worsen in the next 24 hours.
Besides, water of 10 rivers of the country is flowing over the danger line at 22 points. The rivers include Dudhkumar, Dharla, Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Teesta, Ghaghat, Turag, Padma, Atrai and Dhaleshwari.
The water level of Brahmaputra river is stable. On the other hand, the water level of the river Jamuna is rising, which may continue for the next 24 hours. The water level in the Ganges and Padma rivers is rising which may continue for the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the water levels of major rivers in the Upper Meghna Basin in the northeast of the country are declining which may continue for the next 24 hours. Besides, the flood situation in the lower reaches of the Teesta basin is likely to remain stable in the next 24 hours.


« PreviousNext »

