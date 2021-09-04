Fresh SSF Bill placed in JS  

To provide security to the family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and very important persons of the country the Special Security Force (SSF) Bill, 2021 was placed in Parliament on Friday.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, who is in charge of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Parliament,

placed the Bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.

The proposed law was brought up as the existing law "the Special Security Force Ordinance, 1986" was void following a verdict of the higher court.

The new law was drafted revising the existing one. Only one thing was included here, which is providing security to the family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and very important persons.

Bangabandhu's family members means his two daughters, grandchildren, and in some cases, spouses or issues of the grandchildren.

The very important persons defined by the government through gazettes, heads of the foreign states or governments will be given security under the draft law.

In the case of providing security to Bangabandhu's family members, the SSF Bill, 2021 will be given priority no matter whatever is there in the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Family Members Security Act, 2009.















