Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fresh SSF Bill placed in JS  

Focus on security to Bangabandhu family, VIPs

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent

To provide security to the family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and very important persons of the country the Special Security Force (SSF) Bill, 2021 was placed in Parliament on Friday.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, who is in charge of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Parliament,
placed the Bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.
The proposed law was brought up as the existing law "the Special Security Force Ordinance, 1986" was void following a verdict of the higher court.
The new law was drafted revising the existing one. Only one thing was included here, which is providing security to the family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and very important persons.
Bangabandhu's family members means his two daughters, grandchildren, and in some cases, spouses or issues of the grandchildren.
The very important persons defined by the government through gazettes, heads of the foreign states or governments will be given security under the draft law.
In the case of providing security to Bangabandhu's family members, the SSF Bill, 2021 will be given priority no matter whatever is there in the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Family Members Security Act, 2009.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country sees lowest 70 Covid deaths in 75 days
Taliban to raise voice for Muslims anywhere including Kashmir
Taliban to announce new govt today
Fakhrul slams police move to do journalism
18 Bangladeshis return from Lebanon
BRT to start in Dec
Tigers’ nail-bitting 4-run victory gives 2-0 lead over Kiwis  
Schools, colleges to reopen on September 12: Dipu Moni


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft