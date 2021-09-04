CDA, CWASA settle dispute over 163 acres of land

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 3: The Chattogram WASA and the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) have settled their dispute over the occupation of 163 acres of land at Halishahar acquired for the establishment of a sewage treatment plant.

A six-member technical committee constituted to resolve the dispute settled the issue amicable at a meeting on Thursday with CDA Chairman Jahirul Alam Dobash in the chair.

As per the decision, the existing road in the middle of the land will now be developed at the North end of the land for CDA road to connect it to Outer Ring Road.

With the settlement the construction works of the Sewage Plant of the Chattogram WASA will be expedited.

The meeting was attended by Kazi Hasan bin Shams Chief Engineer of CDA; Addditional Chief Engineer of Chattogram City Corporation, Chief Engineer of CPA, Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East), DC Traffic of CMP, Project Director of CDA Outer Ring Road Project and the Project Director of CWASA Sewerage project.

The government had acquired the land in 1963 for establishing the Sewage Treatment Plant of Chattogram WASA in Halishahar.

Since then, there was no step taken to construct the sewerage plant by Chattogram WASA.

Presently, Chattogram WASA has taken up the plant for which eleven international quotations have been submitted. Those are now undergoing evaluation. Chattogram WASA sources said, within the next few months, the contractors will be

appointed.

In the meantime, the CDA had constructed a road just at the middle of the WASA acquired land at Halishahar area.

The CDA management is trying to broaden the road, but CWASA is asking the CDA to build the road at the boundary limit of the land instead of through the middle of the land.

This dispute has been delaying the process of construction of the Sewage Treatment Plant of CWASA.

The project is now going to be implemented after long 61 years of its inception.

The Project Phase-1 includes, 182 km long pipeline, manhole and chambers is 3,620 numbers, force mains is 3.31 km, realignment of existing utilities, sewerage pump stations are 15 numbers, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, sewerage treatment plant 100 MLD (million Litre per Day), etc. At the western part and the south-east part of Chattogram city including Halishahar catchment area about 34.83 square km, Halishahar, Rampur, Agrabad to construct faecal sludge collection, transportation and treatment system are 300 cubic metre per day at Halishahar catchment area and other parts of the city, wherever sewerage facility cannot be provided because of constraint in infrastructure construction space, and on-side sanitation improvement at different parts of the city including slums.

After completion of the project in 2023, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to the sewerage treatment plant rather than to the Karnaphuli River. The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land.

Since its inception in 1963, the CWASA did not take measures to solve the city's sewage problem. But the present Awami League government took up the project.

The project will be implemented in phases dividing the city into six zones. A total of six plants will be installed in the zones.









