Tofail taken to India for treatment

Veteran politician, former minister and Awami League (AL) Advisory Council member Tofail Ahmed was taken to the Indian capital New Delhi on Friday after he fell sick.An air ambulance carrying Tofail Ahmed on board left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport inDhaka at about 11:00am.Family sources said that a ring was placed in Tofail Ahmed's heart earlier. But, he suddenly felt pain in his heart on Thursday and became very sick. Then he was rushed to Square Hospital in the capital on Friday morning. After preliminary tests, doctors at the Square Hospital advised him for availing advanced treatment abroad. Then he was flown to New Delhi by an air ambulance.Confirming it, Tofail Ahmed's son-in-law Dr Touhid-uz-Zaman said, "He (Tofail Ahmed) started feeling less strength in his left hand on Thursday. Besides, he felt pain in his heart. So, we have decided to take him New Delhi for physical check-up and advanced treatment."It is learnt that the 77-year-old politician was admitted to New Delhi's Medanta Hospital.Doctors at the hospital described veteran politician Tofail Ahmed's health condition as "stable" hours after he had been flown to the Indian capital for treatment this afternoon as he suffered a stroke in Bangladesh on August 30."His condition is stablewe kept him at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further observation," said Dr Arun Garg, head of Neurology Department at Medanta Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Gurgaon, Haryana, about nine kilometers away from New Delhi.He along with his team examined the ailing leader and suggested some medical check-ups, Dr Garg added."Nothing to be worried, hopefully we would be able to send him to cabin bed by tomorrow (today), if everything goes well," he added.Meanwhile, Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Muhammad Imran visited Tofail Ahmed at the hospital. He enquired about his health and treatment procedures.A former minister, Tofail Ahmed was flown to New Delhi yesterday afternoon by an air ambulance, according to his personal assistant Abul Khayer.A member of the ruling party's Advisory Council, Tofail had been undergoing treatment at Square Hospital in Dhaka after suffering "a mild stroke" on August 30.The politician was elected lawmaker for five times and served as minister in several ministries under Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.