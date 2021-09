Dhaka University authorities on Thursday observed National Fisheries Week- 2021. DU authorities released 1425 Rui fish fries in Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall pond to mark the event. DU Fisheries Department coordinated the programme.

Fisheries Department under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock provided these fish fries. This year the National Fisheries Week-2021 is being observed with the theme 'Cultivate more fish, reduce unemployment'.