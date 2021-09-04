Coast Guard nabs 13 Indian fishermen

Bangladesh Coast Guard members arrested 13 Indian fishermen and seized a fishing trawler on Thursday evening from the Bay of Bengal for illegally entering Bangladesh territory.

A patrol vessel of Coast Guard spotted the foreign trawler "Pita Matar Ashirbad" illegally fishing in Bangladesh's maritime boundary.

While patrolling at 17 nautical miles northwest of Fairway Bouy in the Bay last night, Coast Guard members noticed an Indian fishing trawler in Bangladesh territory according to Bangladesh Coast Guard press release.

Sensing their presence, the fishermen tried to flee but the Coast Guard members detained them along with the trawler from 17 nautical miles southwest of Mongla Fairway Buoy.







