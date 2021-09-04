AL aspirants to take nomination forms from today to Sept 8

The ruling Awami League (AL) will distribute nomination forms for different elections and by-elections, announced by the Election Commission (EC), from today to September 8.

According to a press release from AL, intending candidates were requested to collect forms and submit those between 11:00am and 5:00pm from September 4 to 8 at AL President's political office at Dhanmondi in the capital.

The EC announced schedules for by-election to Cumilla-7 constituency, by-election to mayoral post in Godagari municipality in Rajshahi, elections to Chairman post in Sonargaon upazila parishad in Narayanganj, Narsingdi Sadar, Khaliajuri in Netrakona, Shahrasti in Chandpur, Jashore Sadar, Sreemangal in Moulvibazar, Kachua in Bagerhat, Bajitpur in Kishoreganj and Feni Sadar upazila parishad.

Intending candidates must keep photocopy of the national identity card during submission of the nomination forms.












