Old towners decry DSCC’s failure to control dengue



People under the banner of 'Aggrieved residents of Old Dhaka' burn the effigy of Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh in front of Jatiya Press Club on Friday protesting his 'utter failure' to check the ongoing spread of dengue. photo : Observer

People from different areas of Old Dhaka held a human chain programme in front of the Press Club under the banner 'Protesting Old Dhaka Residents'. During the human chain, participants set fire to a effigy of Mayor Taposh on the road in front of the Press Club.

'Protesting Old Dhaka Residents' had arranged the protest programme in protest of the failure of Mayor Taposh in controlling the spread of dengue in the Old Town.

Organizers said, the outbreak of dengue in the capital at this time is not tolerable. In this situation the DSCC has not taken any steps at the right time despite allocation of crores of taka from the government. Children and the elderly are all dying of dengue fever. The city corporation authorities will have to take the responsibility, the protestors added.

Ismail Hossain, a resident of old Dhaka said, "We are not in favour of any party, we want immediate remedy. We cannot tolerate any more deaths in our families due to dengue."











