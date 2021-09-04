Video
Saturday, 4 September, 2021
Home Back Page

One more dengue patient dies, another 255 hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

One more dengue patient died while 255 new patients affected with the disease were hospitalised in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 233 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 22 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 11,236 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 3. Among them, 837 patients were affected outside the capital and a total of 9,668 patients returned home after recovery over the period.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,257. Of them, 1,120 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 137 are receiving it outside the capital.   Among 11,236 infected, 880 people have been diagnosed in the first three days of the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 49 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 30 in August and seven died in September so far.


