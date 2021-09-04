Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

2,500 die in lightning strikes in India each year

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

JAIPUR, Sept 3: Around 2,500 people die in lightning strikes around India each year, according to government figures, compared to just 45 in the United States.
Cattle and other animals are often killed or maimed during severe thunderstorms, with one burst of lightning in northeastern Assam state wiping out a herd of 18 elephants in May.  Thunderbolts contain as much as a billion volts of electricity and can cause immense damage to buildings when they hit.
Earlier this year at another fort in Chittorgarh, a few hours south of where Faizuddin's friends died, a bolt struck a tower and sent a huge chunk of stone plummeting to the ground.
The site was fitted with a rod to draw lightning away from the centuries-old structure "but it proved to be ineffective," said Ratan Jitarwal, a conservator supervising the fort's painstaking repair work.
Lightning is also becoming more frequent, with nearly 19 million recorded strikes in the 12 months to March -- up by a third from the previous year.
Global warming is driving the increase, says Sanjay Srivastava of the Lightning Resilient India Campaign, one of the few organisations collecting data on thunderstorms.
"Because of climate change and localised heating of the Earth's surface, and more moisture, there is a sudden surge of huge lightning," he told AFP.
This could spark widespread tundra fires and trigger massive amounts of carbon stored within the permafrost escaping into the atmosphere, exacerbating global warming.
Evidence suggests lightning strikes are also becoming more common in urban areas -- a particular concern in India, where the city population is forecast to rise dramatically in the coming years.
Srivastava said the results could be catastrophic if, for example, a strike hit a hospital and shorted out equipment used to keep patients on life support in intensive care.
As with rising sea levels, the growing frequency of deadly heatwaves and other consequences of climate change, the country of 1.3 billion people is struggling to adapt to the threat of worse lightning strikes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dockyard has been set up occupying a good portion of the bank of the Meghna River
DU observes National Fisheries Week- 2021
Coast Guard nabs 13 Indian fishermen
Weather disasters killed 2m in last 50 years: UN
AL aspirants to take nomination forms from today to Sept 8
Old towners decry DSCC’s failure to control dengue
Seven held for making fake medicines
One more dengue patient dies, another 255 hospitalised


Latest News
Biden orders release of secret 9/11 terror attack documents
New Highways Bill placed in JS
Govt to consult experts to boost Hilsa production
Woman arrested with drugs in Joypurhat
Federer tops Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players
Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood COVID
UN chief to host Afghanistan aid meeting in Geneva on 13 September
RAB detains four JMB men in M'singh
UK panel against giving Covid jabs to healthy young teens
Tearful Osaka to take break from tennis after shock loss
Most Read News
Premarital checkup good for future life
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
At least 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast USA
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga to step down
Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan
Rebels hold out in Afghan valley as Taliban set up government in Kabul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft