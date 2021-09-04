Selected lowest bidder Chinese firm shows disinterest

CHATTOGRAM Sept 2: The 438 MW combined Cycle Power Plant at Raozan has faced the first hurdle.

The Power Development Board (PDB) sources said, the Chinese firm Sepco had been selected as a contractor being the lowest bidder. According to procedure, a Notification of Award (NOA) had been issued to the company for signing an agreement within August, but the firm did not come forward for inking the accord.

The sources further said that the firm had advocated for enhancement of the tender value due to the increase in rates of construction materials amid the pandemic. But, it was not possible for PDB to enhance the bid value, sources said.

So, the PDB has been facing an obstacle in the onset of the project. They hoped that the problem would be resolved very soon.

The government had taken a decision to set up one 438 MW Combined Cycle Power plant in Raozan at the site of the existing two 420 MW capacity power plants.

The Power Development Board (PDB) is going to build the power plant at a cost of Tk 2,087 crore. The new 438 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant will be built on the PDB's own land adjacent to the existing Raozan 420 MW thermal power plant.

The proposal for appointment of a contractor had been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on May 19. After completion of the preliminary works, a tender was called for the appointment of EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor of the project on December 31 in 2019. The tender was accepted on August 28 in 2020. At the end of the review, Sepco China was selected as the lowest bidder for the project at a cost of Tk 1.8 billion. The project will use gas as fuel amounting to 100 million cubic feet.

However, the existing two units of Chinese generators are facing manifold problems from the very beginning.

The first unit of Raozan 210 MW Thermal Power Station was set up in 1990 at a cost of Tk 664 crores with the technical and financial assistance of a Chinese firm CMEC which went into operation on July in 1993.

The second unit of Raozan 210 MW Power Station was set up by the Chinese firm CMEC on July 1994 at a cost of Tk 538 crores which went into operation on September 1997. Since its inception the first unit faced mechanical faults for about 500 times while the second unit faced 300 times. It takes at least 72 hours to resume generation if any unit is suspended for mechanical faults.

Meanwhile, none of the two units, were able to run in full capacity to generate 210 MW since its inception. PDB sources said that both the two existing units at Raozan would be closed down with the commissioning of the new plant on December 2023.









