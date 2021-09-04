Momen calls on UK to expand bilateral climate relations with BD

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the United Kingdom to expand bilateral relations with Bangladesh to tackle climate change by transferring green technology, promoting green investment, and supporting climate mitigation projects.

He made the call during a meeting with COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma at London's 9 Downing Street, Bangladesh High Commission in London said in a statement.

Highlighting Bangladesh's 'important role' in the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Momen called for a joint climate event on the sidelines of COP26 to strengthen climate cooperation among the most climate-vulnerable countries, including Bangladesh.

He also proposed that the supporting climate mitigation projects include building embankments to protect people from sea-level rise and river erosion. -bdnews24.com







