Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:55 PM
Home Women's Own

Skin care tips for women over 30

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

Turning 30 marks the beginning of your prime. Life seems like a mess when you are in your 20s. But in your 30s, you tend to feel more in control. However, the case with your skin and hair could be different.
Your body metabolism starts to slow down a little in your 30s. It may not be able to repair itself as fast. This is one reason you must take your appearance (and health, in general) more seriously during this time.
Self care during this period is not a big deal. You have to be a little more cautious with what you do to yourself your skin and how you do it. Here are some essential beauty tips that can help you up your beauty game in your 30s.
Keep yourself hydrated
Drinking plenty of water not only promotes overall health but also makes your skin healthy. Keeping yourself replenished is a way to avoid dry, dull, and flaky skin.
Exfoliate periodically
Your skin sheds its entire outer layer every 2-4 weeks. Every day, it keeps shedding the dead cells that accumulate on the surface. If not cleaned out, the dead skin cells can make your skin appear dull, dark, patchy, and dry. Hence, exfoliating once a week is crucial.
You may use scrubs and facial brushes for exfoliation. You may also use products containing AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) for this purpose. However, make sure you do not scrub your skin more than twice a week. Over-exfoliation can damage new cells and cause skin irritation.
Use sunscreen regularly
No matter the weather, ensure you use sunscreen. It shields you from the harmful UV rays and protects your skin from photo-aging. Make sure you are using a sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and a PA+ rating. While SPF protects you from the UVB rays, the PA rating means protection from the UVA rays. Look for products with a PA +++ rating; the higher the rating, the more the protection.
Take the right supplements
Post 30, your body enters the maintenance phase, and you need to support it with adequate, right nutrition. The same goes for your skin. You may take vitamin and collagen supplements to boost your skin health and improve its elasticity. Consult your health care provider/nutritionist to take the right supplements you need.
Go for regular facials and use face masks
Facials boost radiance and keep your skin healthy. They help improve blood circulation to your skin. When combined with anti-aging products, they may also delay signs of aging.
You may visit salons or try doing facials at home. You may also try face masks to provide the additional nourishment your skin needs. You may use DIY ingredients or buy sheet masks.
Use an under eye cream
The 30s can also present other skin issues like puffy eyes, dark circles, and dryness around the eyes. To fight these, you need a specialized under-eye cream. Since the skin under your eyes is more delicate and thinner than the rest of your face, and under-eye cream can help.
Use hydrating hand cream. The skin on the back of the palms is thinner and can age faster. Exfoliate the skin on your body once a week with a body scrub or loofah. Use a moisturizing body lotion every day and try to apply it to damp skin (as this ensures maximum absorption).



