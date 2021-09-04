Video
The story of Kaniz Fatema

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Women\'s Own Report

Kaniz Fatema Sohagi was born in Munshiganj district. For early marital reason she did not get a chance to fulfill her dreams. Sadly, after a few years she was introduced as a single mother with two children. Her baby boy is a special child. Then it became more difficult to walk this path in her life.
 "I just felt like I was becoming a burden to my family with my kids. Thinking about all this, the stress went out and I was emotionally broken for a while. Relationship with my brother like a friend so that my brother gave me a lot of support," she said.
Her  brother then advised her to do something. Then her family decided to move to capital.
"When I came to Dhaka, I got a mentor like my mother, Dilruba Begum Fensi . I complete courses at various institutes on food under the guidance of my mentor. Since then I have regained the courage to turn around from this difficult situation. Courageously, I have come forward to be the first runner-up in Rupchanda Super Chef, the largest cooking reality show in Bangladesh, and one of the associates of Baking in Bangladesh Technical Education Board," she informed,
Now she has two businesses of her own-- Sohagi's Deraghor and Sohagi's. Now she is much better off with her kids.


