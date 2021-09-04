

Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) MRMCH, Dhaka

Pre-marital health check-up is critical to ensure the present health status of both the groom and the bride, risk of transmitting any infectious disease, such as - hepatitis B, HIV infection, or any sexually transmitted diseases (STD), risk of transmitting hereditary diseases, such as - thalassemia or sickle cell anemia, threat to inherit mental illness, such as - schizophrenia, depression, Alzheimer's disease, sexual health of both the partners - sperm count, impotency, ultrasonography and risk of any communicable disease, such as - tuberculosis and others.

Before a comprehensive premarital checkup starts, your physician will take the medical history and any relevant health information of both parties. General health assessments help to evaluate the couple's overall health status. Blood tests can help detect any signs that could result in abnormal conditions. Here are 4 important tests you should do before your marriage.

Blood groups need to be compatible with each other to avoid problems during pregnancy like the Rhesus disease. It is a condition where antibodies in a pregnant woman's blood destroy her baby's blood cells. Women with rhesus negative blood group married to rhesus positive husbands have a greater chance of rhesus incompatibility where the growing fetus takes after the father in blood group causing this problem, and leading to intrauterine death and miscarriages.

Premarital checkup good for future life

Fertility test us also essential as these issues can then be addressed as early as possible without causing the unnecessary biological, psychological, social and emotional trauma one associates with barrenness. Fertility test can be carried out if both partners are willing as it helps your doctor to treat fertility issues early as possible

Knowledge of possible genetic conditions will help couples seek medical care before these become complicated by organ damages. This test depends on the region and the common chronic/genetic condition seen in that society. However, this test should include screening for diabetes, test for hypertension, certain cancers, kidney disease and test for thalassemia, amongst any others you feel need done.

Even though couples look forward to being married, many are uncomfortable with the idea of premarital checkups. However, these tests are an important part of being healthy overall. While you may not necessarily want to have a health screening before marriage, doing so could lead to a happy married life between two healthy partners - and who doesn't want that?



















