Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:55 PM
WEA celebrates 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021
Women\'s Own Desk

WEA celebrates 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh

WEA celebrates 50 years of Independence of Bangladesh

Women entrepreneur association (WEA) celebrated 50 years of independence of Bangladesh, AGM and award ceremony 2021 on August 29.
Our Father of the nation Banga Bondhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of  the empowerment of women in Bangladesh and today, his dream has come  true-women in Bangladesh is truly empowering and even during the pandemic they are all busy conducting online businesses.
WEA was formed 27 years ago by Rokia A Rahman with a handful of entrepreneurs.
"Today we have nearly a 100 entrepreneurs in our organization. In spite of the deadly pandemic, we at WEA have remained positive. We had online meetings, Webinars, Seminars and Products sale during the hard times of the ongoing pandemic," said, Tootli Rahman, present president of WEA for the term of 2020 to 2022.
"We were faced with severe floods last year, as soon as we took over and without any delay WEA collected funds and distributed to the affected people in the Char areas," she added.
This year 2021 after our second lockdown, during the month of Ramazan the daily income group had no means of income -WEA again joined hands and distributed from our zakat funds and helped each needy person with a one month's ration -the smiles on their faces spoke volumes of appreciation.
"Our main intention this year is to form a website were our entrepreneurs can sell their products  WE have named the online page WEA for SHE .This  will be a great leap for WEA , as this is what we require now -the new norm , go totally digital," stated.
"Our board members are very active and some new members are also participating actively."
The president of WEA is also a Director of FBHRO and in the board of BEF s Women in Development subcommittee.  WE had to do an hour long online event for FBHRO organized by our president which was greatly appreciated by all.
Recently WEA signed an MOU with MIME internet who will provide their services at a 15 per cent discount to all WEA members.
WEA members have met from time to time in small group to improve the status of WEA.












