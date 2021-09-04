



Escaponer Tekka (Ace of Spades)



After the death of his wife Moni Khushi Roy about 14 years ago, Haripad Roy lives alone in his house in Keraniganj's Narayanpur, Dhaka. His only son Shyamapad Roy converted and married a Muslim girl so he was evicted. Although he wanted to come home at different times, he was not allowed to enter. Employee Ganesh used to look after the poor Haripad Roy. Haripad Roy is one of the top people in the village.



However, he was not less notorious for being stingy! At different time people of the area used to come to Haripad Roy to solve various problems. In the same way, the family leaders came to Haripad Roy to settle the quarrel between the two neighbours in the village. In the middle of the conversation, Haripad slaps one of them. The sound of shouting and screaming comes to his ears.



But no! Forensic report says different things! Haripad was hit with a stick but died of poisoning. So who can do this? Harun Ar Rashid thriller novel "Escaponer Tekka" reveals those mysteries.



The responsibility of this case was handed over from the police to the special branch of the police 'Homicide Department'. Homicide chief Azam Ali handed over the case to his department's top detective Shihab Salehin.



Shihab Salehin runs with his assistant Shamim from side to side. And all the incredible information has to be recovered. The events on each page of the book will turn again and again and will make you think, what is going to happen then? Undoubtedly,



"Escaponer Tekka" book will win hearts of readers.



It can be said that the plot of the story was simple. But the last twist was awesome. I never imagined that the ending could be like this while reading and I also found the technique of killing fancy. The speed of the story is good but the attraction is a bit less to me, maybe because of the plot of the story. I did not see any surprise of Shihab Salehin, the famous detective of Tukhar.



I think some descriptions and techniques to rescue his case needed to be further clarified. Then the reader would be more attracted. Perhaps the success of the thriller novel here is to keep the lesson interesting.



One of the things I like about the author. That is sophistication. Just as he maintains sophistication through social media, his impressions can be found in books as well. All in all, this is a great thriller. I can definitely say that the book will fascinate you.

























Genre: ThrillerThe number of thriller novels in Bengali is not small but the number of novels that have won the hearts of the readers is low. Among these few is a great book "Escaponer Tekka" written by Harun Ar Rashid.After the death of his wife Moni Khushi Roy about 14 years ago, Haripad Roy lives alone in his house in Keraniganj's Narayanpur, Dhaka. His only son Shyamapad Roy converted and married a Muslim girl so he was evicted. Although he wanted to come home at different times, he was not allowed to enter. Employee Ganesh used to look after the poor Haripad Roy. Haripad Roy is one of the top people in the village.However, he was not less notorious for being stingy! At different time people of the area used to come to Haripad Roy to solve various problems. In the same way, the family leaders came to Haripad Roy to settle the quarrel between the two neighbours in the village. In the middle of the conversation, Haripad slaps one of them. The sound of shouting and screaming comes to his ears.But no! Forensic report says different things! Haripad was hit with a stick but died of poisoning. So who can do this? Harun Ar Rashid thriller novel "Escaponer Tekka" reveals those mysteries.The responsibility of this case was handed over from the police to the special branch of the police 'Homicide Department'. Homicide chief Azam Ali handed over the case to his department's top detective Shihab Salehin.Shihab Salehin runs with his assistant Shamim from side to side. And all the incredible information has to be recovered. The events on each page of the book will turn again and again and will make you think, what is going to happen then? Undoubtedly,"Escaponer Tekka" book will win hearts of readers.It can be said that the plot of the story was simple. But the last twist was awesome. I never imagined that the ending could be like this while reading and I also found the technique of killing fancy. The speed of the story is good but the attraction is a bit less to me, maybe because of the plot of the story. I did not see any surprise of Shihab Salehin, the famous detective of Tukhar.I think some descriptions and techniques to rescue his case needed to be further clarified. Then the reader would be more attracted. Perhaps the success of the thriller novel here is to keep the lesson interesting.One of the things I like about the author. That is sophistication. Just as he maintains sophistication through social media, his impressions can be found in books as well. All in all, this is a great thriller. I can definitely say that the book will fascinate you.