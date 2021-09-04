|
Two Poems by Laskar Ariful Islam
|
On a Reverse RideI know not what life means
As I have born in an ill-time-
Where war is the best tool
To express care and love,
We all have so divorced a nature
Refuging in a machine-driven life
Though broken, we party the parting!
We are in so simulated a culture
As per we live at the expense of digital fun
Facebook is our new abode,
Where a 'FB like' is a touch of heaven;
And with a wry smile-
We return our repression, echoing:
'We all are just fine!'
A Gain
I have a pain
On the left-hand side-
Of my rib cage;
I am a caged bird-
Without freedom
And clad with all selfish love;
My heart pounds and pines
who cares?
I know I am just okay, But-
I promise I will create fine art
Out of the alchemy of ache
I meditate -
And one day, I will glorify this life.