Two Poems by Laskar Ariful Islam

On a Reverse RideI know not what life means

As I have born in an ill-time-

Where war is the best tool

To express care and love,

We all have so divorced a nature

Refuging in a machine-driven life

Though broken, we party the parting!

We are in so simulated a culture

As per we live at the expense of digital fun

Facebook is our new abode,

Where a 'FB like' is a touch of heaven;

And with a wry smile-

We return our repression, echoing:

'We all are just fine!'



A Gain



I have a pain

On the left-hand side-

Of my rib cage;

I am a caged bird-

Without freedom

And clad with all selfish love;

My heart pounds and pines

who cares?

I know I am just okay, But-

I promise I will create fine art

Out of the alchemy of ache

I meditate -

And one day, I will glorify this life.