

Life by the River

Like a glass full of water

You are full of Knowledge

You cannot be filled anymore.

Like barrels of wine

There are wisdom out there.



But O friend,

You are glass, water-over brimmed.

You are full of noise

You cannot listen to

The silence God.

Outside there sings the bird of love

But you are trapped inside the

Prison of knowledge.



(ii)

In the Air-conditioned Car

Your soul flaps like an imprisoned bird.

Get down from there, my friend

Outside

Life is like a mystic river

Outside, you are a bird.

Inside, You are in the Car

Outside, You are in the world

My friend,

You have wings, Your home is in the air

Why do you crawl inside that car?

(iii)

I walked along the sounds of evening

My body sank into its darkness

I loved the rivers,

Talked to the fishes and fishermen.

I cannot fly, but imagined flying

Near the colors of the sky,

I am not the woods, but I lived

Among them. Breezes from the

Lonely trees were my neighbors.

These are the greatest truth

I can ever tell you.



(iv)

I shared the serenity of human soul

With a lone Owl

The Owl that makes nest

Inside the fathom deep

Of Human heart.



I shared the serenity

With the river that goes far.

Walking by the river,

I talked to its deep, dark water.





The poet is a civil servant (Assistant Commissioner and executive magistrate)







