Saturday, 4 September, 2021, 12:54 PM
Literature

Life by the River

Published : Saturday, 4 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Mahmudul Hasan Hemal

Life by the River

Life by the River

(i)
Like a glass full of water
You are full of Knowledge
You cannot be filled anymore.
Like barrels of wine
There are wisdom out there.

But O friend,
You are glass, water-over brimmed.
You are full of noise
You cannot listen to
The silence God.
Outside there sings the bird of love
But you are trapped inside the
Prison of knowledge.

(ii)
In the Air-conditioned Car
Your soul flaps like an imprisoned bird.
Get down from there, my friend
Outside
Life is like a mystic river
Outside, you are a bird.
Inside, You are in the Car
Outside, You are in the world
My friend,
You have wings, Your home is in the air
Why do you crawl inside that car?
(iii)
I walked along the sounds of evening
My body sank into its darkness
I loved the rivers,
Talked to the fishes and fishermen.
I cannot fly, but imagined flying
Near the colors of the sky,
I am not the woods, but I lived
Among them. Breezes from the
Lonely trees were my neighbors.
These are the greatest truth
I can ever tell you.

(iv)
I shared the serenity of human soul
With a lone Owl
The Owl that makes nest
Inside the fathom deep
Of Human heart.

I shared the serenity
With the river that goes far.
Walking by the river,
I talked to its deep, dark water.


 The poet is a civil servant (Assistant Commissioner and executive magistrate)





